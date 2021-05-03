Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Three men charged in a triple homicide that saw three teens shot to death inside a Des Moines home are seeking separate trials in the case.

Television station KCCI reports that a judge is set to decide this week whether to grant the suspects’ motions to be tried separately for first-degree murder in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.

Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills, and Leontreal Jones are all requesting separate trials, but state prosecutors want them tried together.

