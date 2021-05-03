MECA host summer job fair on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - MECA is holding a job fair Tuesday looking to fill in positions.

They’re getting ready for a couple of big events this summer and will need help to pull the events off. The job fair is one of the upcoming events on the CHI Health Center Omaha marquee.

Officials are looking for ticket takers, crowd managers, and security workers.

“That will join us not only for the USA swim trials which are coming up but also we’ll keep them on through the College World Series and potentially even beyond as concerts come back and future events start to take hold,” said Kristyna Engdahl, M.E.C.A.

Officials hope to hire about 100 people to make sure they have enough staff to make sure two major sporting events go off without a hitch this summer.

“USA swimming capped their event at about 60% capacity, College World Series similarly about 50% capacity, so that may mean we may need a little bit less of an event staff as for years past.”

JOB FAIR APPLICANTS‼️ Please remember to apply online BEFORE your on-site interview. It's easy! Just follow the link... Posted by CHI Health Center Omaha on Sunday, May 2, 2021

Right now, there are many businesses big and small looking for workers. Some say COVID stimulus money and enhanced unemployment benefits are keeping potential employees out of job hunting.

Kristyna Engdahl is the Director of Marketing with the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, she says they hope to attract people who are thinking ahead about a summer job.

“Usually right about this time, we have people getting out of high school, teachers looking for seasonal work.”

Not only will these workers earn some extra money, but they will also maybe be able to sneak a peek at two major sporting events in the city.

The job fair starts tomorrow, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m at the CHI Health Center Omaha. Applicants are encouraged to apply online before going to the onsight interview.

The pay range is from $11 to $13.50 per hour depending on the position.

