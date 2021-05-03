Advertisement

Inmates missing from Lincoln facility arrested in Omaha

Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder left the facility together shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder left the facility together shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday.(Nebraska Dept. of Corrections)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two inmates who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Thursday were found in Omaha a few days later.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Omaha Police arrested Clifford Brown and Jacob Roeder near 16th Street and Carter Boulevard in Omaha.

Brown and Roeder left CCC-L, one of the state’s two least restrictive community custody-level facilities, on Thursday.

Roeder was sentenced in Dawson County in December 2020 to three years on multiple charges of possession of a controlled substance. His tentative release date was Oct. 13. He is now facing an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to the NDCS.

Brown was sentenced in Dawson County in February 2021 to more than two years for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. His tentative release date was Nov. 19.

