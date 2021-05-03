Huskers add Fordham Rams to Nebraska’s 2021 fall football schedule, now final

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska will play the Fordham Rams for its home-opener on Sept. 4, a week after opening the 2021 season at Illinois.

On Monday, Nebraska Athletics announced its finalized 2021 football schedule with news on matchup with the Jesuit university in New York that is part of the Patriot League. The game replaces a match-up previously scheduled for Nov. 13 against Southeastern Louisiana.

“The game will kick off a home slate that includes two September home games, three October games at Memorial Stadium, and two November home contests,” the NA release states.

The athletics department said season ticket-holders will get renewal information this week.

The Huskers schedule:

Aug. 28 at Illinois

Sept. 4 vs Fordham

Sept. 11 vs Buffalo

Sept. 18 at Oklahoma

Sept. 25 at Michigan State

Oct. 2 vs Northwestern

Oct. 9 vs Michigan

Oct. 16 at Minnesota

Oct. 30 vs Purdue

Nov. 6 vs Ohio State

Nov. 20 at Wisconsin

Nov. 26 (Fri.) vs Iowa

