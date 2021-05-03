Advertisement

Huskers add Fordham Rams to Nebraska’s 2021 fall football schedule, now final

The athletics department said season ticket-holders will get renewal information this week.
(KOLNKGIN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska will play the Fordham Rams for its home-opener on Sept. 4, a week after opening the 2021 season at Illinois.

On Monday, Nebraska Athletics announced its finalized 2021 football schedule with news on matchup with the Jesuit university in New York that is part of the Patriot League. The game replaces a match-up previously scheduled for Nov. 13 against Southeastern Louisiana.

“The game will kick off a home slate that includes two September home games, three October games at Memorial Stadium, and two November home contests,” the NA release states.

The Huskers schedule:

  • Aug. 28 at Illinois
  • Sept. 4 vs Fordham
  • Sept. 11 vs Buffalo
  • Sept. 18 at Oklahoma
  • Sept. 25 at Michigan State
  • Oct. 2 vs Northwestern
  • Oct. 9 vs Michigan
  • Oct. 16 at Minnesota
  • Oct. 30 vs Purdue
  • Nov. 6 vs Ohio State
  • Nov. 20 at Wisconsin
  • Nov. 26 (Fri.) vs Iowa

