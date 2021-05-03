Federal jury convicts man on charges related to killing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A federal jury has found a man guilty of charges related to the 2014 death of a Marion man whose body has never been found.

Jurors on Monday found Matthew Robbins guilty of robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in murder.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports the charges relate to the killing of James Booher, who was known as a drug dealer. Prosecutors argued the 48-year-old Robbins robbed and fatally shot Booher on May 31, 2014, at a house in Ely.

Robbins will be sentenced later. He faces at least 10 years in prison and could face a term of up to life in prison.

