Douglas County not requesting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after becoming Nebraska’s most-vaccinated county, a Douglas County Health Department spokesman confirmed to 6 News on Monday morning that DCHD would not be requesting any COVID-19 vaccination doses this week.

This is the first time since COVID-19 vaccinations have been available that the county has opted not to receive additional doses.

DCHD warned last week that they may not be accepting more doses of the vaccine this week if there isn’t enough demand.

As of Monday morning, the county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 43.3% of Douglas County residents are fully vaccinated; and the local positivity rate is 18.5%.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour is planning to join Mayor Jean Stothert for a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

Watch the livestream of that news conference above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

