David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cool through the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cool morning for the metro with some light rain showers moving through the area. Those showers drying up early this afternoon leaving partly cloudy but breezy conditions. North winds gusting to near 40mph at times keeping temperatures below average. We did manage to warm into the middle and upper 60s, but that falls short of our average high of 70. Winds will continue into the evening, relaxing some overnight. Skies will slowly clear overnight as chilly conditions settle in. We likely wake up to temperatures in the middle 40s Tuesday morning.

Sunnier skies are expected Tuesday, but despite the sunshine, gusty north winds will continue to keep conditions cool. Morning temperatures in the 40s should climb into the 50s by Noon, with highs in the low to mid 60s. We add on a couple of degrees for Wednesday with highs in the mid to possibly upper 60s, but clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon. Another round of light showers is possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Clouds and a few light showers will linger into Thursday, keeping temperatures in the middle 60s.

Unfortunately, we likely will not see a lot of sun through the end of the week, as another chance for rain rolls in by Friday evening, lasting into the weekend. Highs each day topping out in the low to middle 60s. A few rain showers may linger into Mother’s Day, especially in the morning. A little sun possible by the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s. It doesn’t look like we’ll break the cool pattern until sometime late next week.

Staying cool through next week (WOWT)

