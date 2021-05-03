5 people displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on Sunday afternoon.

There was a dispatch call at 03:22 p.m. to a home near North 41st and Maple Street. Three people were at home during the fire and a total of five people were displaced.

Fire crews say there was heavy smoke from the open front door and residents were outside and notified them that everyone was out of the house.

They started working on the fire at 3:25 p.m. and the fire was under control by 3:31 p.m.

