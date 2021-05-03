Advertisement

5 people displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood

(KFYR)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on Sunday afternoon.

There was a dispatch call at 03:22 p.m. to a home near North 41st and Maple Street. Three people were at home during the fire and a total of five people were displaced.

Fire crews say there was heavy smoke from the open front door and residents were outside and notified them that everyone was out of the house.

They started working on the fire at 3:25 p.m. and the fire was under control by 3:31 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BBB: Omaha roofing company out of business, loses accreditation
Duane Johnathaon Mickael Stuck, 21
One arrested, two found dead in car submerged in Iowa river
Mexican woman sentenced for identity theft in Omaha
Police respond to Immanuel Hospital for a walk-in shooting and cutting
Car crash along NW Radial Highway

Latest News

Hour by hour forecast
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storms Sunday night followed by a cooler workweek
Nebraska woman unable to license car, alleges paperwork nightmare with dealer
Sunday, May 2nd
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Omaha battles COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy