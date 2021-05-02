Scott Frost and the Huskers finish spring ball with a dramatic touchdown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a success, the Huskers avoided significant injuries and treated an estimated 40,000 fans at Memorial Stadium to a dramatic finish. After a deep pass that moved the ball to the 25-yard line in the final seconds, the coaching staff decided to extend the spring game one more play.

The white team had one shot from the 25 with zeroes on the clock, Heinrich Haarberg made the most of it using his big arm to connect with Wyatt Liewer in the endzone. That tied the game at 20, the extra point was good and it ended with the white team celebrating a 21-20 win. While many on the red team claimed victory because they led after 60 minutes.

With the biggest questions at the skill positions, Adrian Martinez completed the first pass of the game to Samori Toure. The transfer from Montana had three in the game for 47 yards, he and the rest of the starters only played the first half. Omar Manning saw significant action for the first time at Nebraska, he too caught three passes.

Gabe Ervin Jr. who only arrived a few months ago led the running backs with a dozen carries and the majority of those came in the first half with the players who will make the biggest contribution this season. The freshman from Georgia ran for 57 yards.

Marvin Scott scored a four-yard touchdown in the first half, he had 75 yards on 11 carries.

The intrigue at quarterback surrounded the race to be the backup and Scott Frost says nothing has been decided. Both Haarberg and Logan Smothers threw touchdown passes. Logan completed 8 of 13 passes for 76 yards, Heinrich was 9 of 23 for 121 yards. Frost also said as of now they are not looking at the portal for a quarterback.

The head coach also added it does not look good for Will Honas who suffered an injury Wednesday in practice, in what was described as a nothing play. Will decided to come back for his final year after the 2020 season did count toward eligibility.

