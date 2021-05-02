Omaha Police investigating multiple shots fired calls

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating at least two shots fired calls from early Sunday morning.

Gunfire rang out near 39th and Miami around 2:30 a.m.

Police swarmed the area and found a gun and dozens of shell casings.

A short while later, two people checked in to separate hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital by private vehicles.

Omaha Police say they believe this is connected to the shots fired call.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Just two hours later, another call of shots fire came in near 30th and Fort.

Police blocked off the area between 27th and 30th and Fort.

Investigators say they were unable to find a victim.

It’s not known if the two calls are related.

So far, no arrests have been reported in either incident.

This a developing story, make sure to stay with 6 News on-air, online, and on our 6 News App for more details.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.