Omaha battles COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Despite big efforts last week to get more people vaccinated, Douglas County looks to be heading in the same direction as counties across Nebraska and Iowa battling vaccine hesitancy.

We’re still waiting on the number of vaccines administered Friday and Saturday but early numbers point to another lackluster week compared to the earlier rollout.

The Douglas County Health Dept. warned last week that they may not be accepting more doses of the vaccine this week if there isn’t enough demand.

6 News stopped at the only community vaccination clinic operating today in Douglas County. One woman was still on the fence while her husband was inside getting the shot.

”Because I’m pretty sensitive to things, medications, and stuff like that. I’m just trying to weigh it. I want to get it, but what if I get some sort of horrible side effect? What could that look like, you know? So it’s just that fear of the unknown because this is all new,” she said.

Now to be fair, the FDA is clear the Pfizer vaccine is highly effective in protecting against COVID-19 and will keep you out of the hospital if you do get the virus.

The Pfizer was administered at today’s clinic.

