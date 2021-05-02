Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storms Sunday night followed by a cooler workweek
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a summer-like weekend, we’re tracking storms Sunday night followed by a cooler workweek ahead.
Temperatures warmed into the 80s again Sunday, despite there being more clouds around and higher humidity as well. A stationary front kept most of the rain off to our north throughout the day, but storms began to fire up west of the Omaha Metro just before 5 PM Sunday. These storms may carry a heavy rainfall, lightning, and small hail threat.
A few severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday evening:
The greatest threat for severe weather Sunday evening into the overnight hours will be for areas southwest of the Omaha Metro. Here – including Polk and York Counties in Nebraska – a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through Midnight.
A greater coverage of showers and storms is expected overnight, as the front finally tracks southeast through the WOWT viewing area. Localized heavy rainfall remains a concern, though we could use the rain after a dry April.
Showers and a few storms will linger through Monday morning, before pushing off to the east for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be much cooler Monday, with highs in the mid-60s and wind gusts from the North up to 35 mph.
High temperatures in the 60s and lows in the 40s will take us through the workweek, before we sneak up to 70° by Friday. Another chance for much lighter shower activity returns late Wednesday into early Thursday.
