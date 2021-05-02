Iowa woman charged with neglect after surrendering dead dog

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman has been charged with animal neglect after bringing a dead dog and a starving puppy to an animal shelter.

Thirty-nine-year-old Amber Jane Robinson of Ankeny was charged after she brought both dogs to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa on April 24. The complaint against Robinson said the dead black Labrador was extremely skinny and covered in its own waste when it was brought in.

A 9-month-old German Shepherd puppy she also brought in was extremely dehydrated and its ribs and spine protruded prominently from its body.

