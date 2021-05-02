Inmate missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Dept. of Corrections announced a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln on Saturday night.

They say, Michael Simmons, 43, didn’t come back from his evening work shift on May 1. He is described as 6′2, 240 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Simmons was sentenced to five years for a conviction of operating a motor vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and a second offense of a third-degree domestic assault in Douglas County.

His sentence started on Feb. 24, 2020, with a potential release date of Jan. 7, 2022.

Authorities ask to call the Nebraska State Patrol to give any information or tips.

