U. of Illinois official to be next U. of Iowa president

By Associated Press and RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The University of Iowa’s governing board has picked the University of Illinois System’s No. 2 official to be the Iowa City school’s next president, opting for an experienced academic leader to succeed a president came to the position with a business background.

The Iowa Board of Regents on Friday appointed Barbara Wilson to succeed Bruce Harreld, who is retiring after leading the campus since 2015. It selected her after interviewing four finalists in closed session.

Since 2016, Wilson has served as the executive vice president of the University of Illinois System, which includes 90,000 students and 6,000 faculty members on three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield. Previously, she served as the interim chancellor at the flagship Urbana-Champaign campus.

