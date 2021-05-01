Police respond to Immanuel Hospital for a shooting and cutting
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate incidents from Saturday morning.
After responding to two walk-ins at Immanuel Hospital almost an hour apart, officers talked to a 43-year-old and a 25-year-old about a shooting and a cutting.
The first walk-in was at 1:55 a.m. and a 43-year-old man told police he was shot near the North 25th and Browne Street area. He was later taken to Bergan Mercy.
The other walk-in was at 2:51 a.m. and a 25-year-old man told officers he realized he was cut after trying to break up a fight at Rhythmz Lounge near 108th and Q.
It’s determined that both of the men’s injuries are not life-threatening.
