Police respond to Immanuel Hospital for a shooting and cutting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating two separate incidents from Saturday morning.

After responding to two walk-ins at Immanuel Hospital almost an hour apart, officers talked to a 43-year-old and a 25-year-old about a shooting and a cutting.

The first walk-in was at 1:55 a.m. and a 43-year-old man told police he was shot near the North 25th and Browne Street area. He was later taken to Bergan Mercy.

The other walk-in was at 2:51 a.m. and a 25-year-old man told officers he realized he was cut after trying to break up a fight at Rhythmz Lounge near 108th and Q.

It’s determined that both of the men’s injuries are not life-threatening.

