Police identify victim in Iowa City shooting death

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified the victim of a shooting death in Iowa City.

Iowa City police say the death of 31-year-old Tommy Curry, of Iowa City, is being investigated as a homicide. Police found Curry suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday night and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No further information has been released.

