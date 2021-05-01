Police identify victim in Iowa City shooting death
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have identified the victim of a shooting death in Iowa City.
Iowa City police say the death of 31-year-old Tommy Curry, of Iowa City, is being investigated as a homicide. Police found Curry suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday night and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.