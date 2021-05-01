Advertisement

Omaha woman receives 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year award

By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Carmen Tapio started working in a call center when she was 18 years old. Now, she owns one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.

North End Teleservices is currently the largest African American-owned business in Nebraska.

The founder and CEO, Carmen Tapio, is receiving national recognition by being selected as a winner of the 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year award. A tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs.

“I’m so honored and so proud of the recognition on behalf of my company really. It’s about everything we are doing in the community, it’s about everything we are doing to advance women, I’m just very proud,” she said.

North End Teleservices opened in 2015 bringing jobs to a community that desperately needed them, now the company has more than 300 employees and growing.

“But it’s not only about jobs, it’s about putting people on a career path and ultimately, we talk about advancing people’s lives and that’s really what we try to do,” said Tapio.

She’s going the success of her company motivates others, especially women and women of color to keep fighting for what they believe in.

“When you are a CEO of a small busienss or any business, really you’re a prizefighter. You’re a prizefighter for your company, you’re a prizefighter for your employees for your clients and their customers and if you believe in social responsibility, you’re a prizefighter for the greater good as well,” said Tapio.

Tapio and the other award winners will be honored at the Enterprising Women of the Year awards celebration later in the year in Florida.

