Omaha man sentenced for ammunition possession by felon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 22-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court this week for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Camron A. Rogers was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher to 18 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

In October, authorities found several rounds of various caliber ammunition — .22, 9mm, .380, .40 caliber, .223, and 12 gauge — in his bedroom. Rogers had prior felony convictions from the District Courts of Douglas and Sarpy counties at that time.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies as part of the Department of Justice’s disruption and early engagement programs.

