Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced for ammunition possession by felon

(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 22-year-old Omaha man was sentenced in federal court this week for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Camron A. Rogers was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher to 18 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

In October, authorities found several rounds of various caliber ammunition — .22, 9mm, .380, .40 caliber, .223, and 12 gauge — in his bedroom. Rogers had prior felony convictions from the District Courts of Douglas and Sarpy counties at that time.

The case was investigated by multiple agencies as part of the Department of Justice’s disruption and early engagement programs.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Officials say Nebraska man killed when minivan falls off jack

Latest News

Omaha woman receives 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year award
Mexican woman sentenced for identity theft in Omaha
Omaha man sentenced in federal court on child porn charges
Omaha firefighters knock down three fires