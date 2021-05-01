Mexican woman sentenced for identity theft in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 27-year-old woman from Mexico was sentenced in Omaha this week for falsifying identity records.

Griselda Genchi-Garcia was sentenced to eight months in prison followed by two years supervised release by U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher on Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In October 2018, she was ordered to appear in court for immigration proceedings after she applied for immigration but was not in posession of valid entry documents.

“Immigration proceedings were initiated, and Genchi-Garcia was released on parole due to humanitarian concerns and pending interview with an asylum officer,” the release states.

That November, she applied for a job at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, presenting a Minnesota driver’s license and a Social Security card with a different name. In doing so, she filled out a form indicating she was a legal citizen of the United States, the release states.

In August 2018, she applied for a job at Job Source USA using the same identity and information but with a Kansas driver’s license.

The Department of Homeland Security was alerted to the identity theft after the victim called authorities after she became aware of the situation while filing tax returns and after a college informed the victim they were in danger of losing financial aid.

DHS urges anyone who believes they may be a victim of identity theft to call their hotline at 1-866-674-2423 or visit identitytheft.gov.

