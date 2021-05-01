Metro students building a future in the trades

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is Letter of Intent Signing Day.

Not for athletics but for high school students seeking a career in the trades. Students will commit to schools and programs aimed at finding the next generation of workers filling skilled labor jobs across the country.

”We’ve been saying it for so long I think people know it but now we’ve got to act on it.”

”There is a huge need for the people in the trades.”

Help is wanted in the skilled labor trades. A construction class at Metro Community College is a small part of solving a larger problem.

“We’re retiring at a lot faster rate than we’re replacing and we need to close that gap for sure,” said MCC Construction Technology Instructor, Trevor Secora.

A survey by the Associated General Contractors of America, shows four of every five construction firms have trouble right now filling skilled labor positions. The U.S. Bureau of Labor reports the construction industry, needs 150,000 new workers right now.

These students are building a prototype tiny house that may someday be part of a tiny house community. Many of them already have their foot in the door for a career.

Christian Sanchez thought about going to a regular four-year college but decided to come to MCC to pursue a career in construction.

“There’s always job offers so you don’t have to worry about that, they do job fairs and they’re always looking for apprentices. I’ve done some smaller internships,” said Sanchez.

“They’re all for me going to school but they’re ready for me to get done.”

Jackson Koch grew up around the construction industry. His grandfather owned his own business.

Recently, the MCC Board of Governors approved using higher education emergency relief funds to cover tuition for high school students taking classes at Metro this summer.

Starting in June, President Biden is proposing $109 billion for two years of free community college coursework.

