Omaha Metro offers free rides on Election Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Metro Transit is offering free rides on the Metro, ORBT, and MOBY on May 11 for Election Day.

They offered free rides in the 2016 and 2020 elections. This is the third year of the “Bus to Ballot” campaign.

🗳️ Bus to Ballot 2021 🗳️ We’re providing free rides on Election Day, Tuesday, May 11th! Rides on Metro, ORBT, and MOBY... Posted by Metro Transit Omaha on Friday, April 30, 2021

The Heartland B-cycle partnered with Metro and is offering a free pass on Election Day as well. There is a map of the polling places in Douglas County and the Metro routes.

“Our mission is to connect people, places, and opportunities,” said Metro’s CEO, Lauren Cencic. “Connecting our riders to the democratic process is an important function of that mission.”

