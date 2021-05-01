Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Very warm and windy weather Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Conditions will be feeling like summer for the first weekend of May! Saturday started off on a warm note, with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Abundant sunshine, along with SW wind gusts up to 40 mph will warm temperatures into the upper-80s and lower-90s! The high wind gusts paired with low relative humidity will also increase our fire danger threat.

SW wind gusts up to 40 mph Saturday (WOWT)

Make sure you have the water and sunscreen handy Saturday! With a high UV index of 8, you can burn in as little as 15 minutes.

I may have sounded like a broken record during Daybreak Weekend, but make sure you have lots of water and sunscreen today! With a high UV index of 8, you can burn in as little as 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/2fegZHaaJ2 — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) May 1, 2021

Clouds gradually increase overnight, with conditions staying breezy and overnight lows in the lower-60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds from the south could gust up to 30 mph, but winds shouldn’t be as high as what we experience Saturday.

With a cold front moving through the region, storm chances return by Sunday evening – moving northwest to southeast. Showers and storms become more widespread Sunday night, with lingering showers into Monday morning.

Behind this system, temperatures will be much cooler for the week ahead. Expect highs in the 60s and lower in the 40s. Our next chance for showers arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/livestream/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.