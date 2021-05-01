Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - More clouds around Sunday with storms returning late

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Conditions will be feeling like summer for the first weekend of May! Saturday started off on a warm note, with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Abundant sunshine, along with SW wind gusts 40+ mph warmed temperatures into the upper-80s and lower-90s by the afternoon! The high wind gusts paired with low relative humidity also increased our fire danger threat, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM.

Clouds gradually increase overnight, with conditions staying breezy and overnight lows in the lower-60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds from the south could gust 25 to 30 mph, but winds shouldn’t be as high as what we experience Saturday.

Wind gusts 25 to 30 mph possible Sunday (WOWT)

With a cold front moving through the region, storm chances return by Sunday evening – moving northwest to southeast after 7 PM. Showers and storms become more widespread Sunday night, with lingering showers into Monday morning.

Showers and storms move in Sunday evening and overnight (WOWT)

Behind this system, temperatures will be much cooler for the week ahead. Expect highs in the 60s and lower in the 40s. Our next chance for showers arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

