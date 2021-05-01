Advertisement

Iowa Gov. Reynolds rejects $95M in virus testing money

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she rejected $95 million in federal money for coronavirus testing in schools because she didn’t think there was a need for the funding.

Reynolds, a Republican, announced her decision on a Thursday night Fox News show and criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for offering the money aimed at expanding testing.

The Republican Party of Iowa praised Reynolds’ decision, saying the Biden administration had failed in its efforts to return students to in-person classrooms but Reynolds had succeeded.

Democratic state Auditor Rob Sand criticized the governor for “playing politics with Iowans’ health and tax dollars.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Officials say Nebraska man killed when minivan falls off jack

Latest News

Police identify victim in Iowa City shooting death
U. of Illinois official to be next U. of Iowa president
Omaha woman receives 2021 Enterprising Women of the Year award
Omaha man sentenced for ammunition possession by felon