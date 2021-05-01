Husker fans celebrate return to Memorial Stadium

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands poured into the streets of Lincoln to celebrate the return to Memorial Stadium.

Saturday’s Huskers Spring game was one of the first events where thousands of people were able to gather together since the pandemic started.

“I haven’t slept in three weeks waiting for this moment.

Some fans are emotional about their return to Memorial Stadium.

Ten minutes until game time. Stadium Drive is a sea of red. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/l6qQrPGWcG — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) May 1, 2021

It’s the first time they’ve been back since 2019.

“It’s just a surreal moment being back around Husker Nation.”

Many fans say this is a step towards normalcy.

“It’s really nice to be back here and get out and see fans.”

We are less than an hour away from play! Here’s an inside look at Memorial Stadium! @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/VTwF14pxu9 — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) May 1, 2021

There were a number of protocols in place for game day, once fans got inside of memorial stadium they had to be masked. The stadium was about half-full with fans in every other row for social distancing.

“It’s a little fewer people than I think I like but, a lot of people here!”

For many, Husker gameday is a family tradition. They say it’s a great feeling to be back enjoying the electricity of Husker Nation.

“It’s huge for us. This has always been a monumental moment for our family and now to be able to bring our kids, this is huge.”

And it wouldn’t be a return to Husker football without...

“Go Big Red!”

It was good to see ya, fam. #GBR Posted by Nebraska Huskers on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.