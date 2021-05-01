Advertisement

Car crash along NW Radial Highway

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News was on the scene of a pretty bad crash along northwest Radial Highway at Decatur Street.

An SUV landed on its top after colliding with a car. First responders worked to free one person out of the vehicle with injuries not to be life-threatening.

The crash is off Saddle Creek so traffic is getting through okay but do be careful if you’re in the area.

