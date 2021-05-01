BBB: Omaha roofing company out of business, loses accreditation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News just learned that an Omaha-based roofing company should now be considered out of business from the Better Business Bureau.

WOWT’s Mike McKnight reported a few weeks ago that Xcel Roofing was leaving some customers out of thousands of dollars. The BBB says its owner has authorized to refer issues to its credit and debt counseling company.

The bureau has canceled the accreditation for Xcel.

“The company along with its local bank team continue to assess how to best address the needs of its current customers. That is the current sole focus. It has suspended future operations for now. It has not, at this time, made any determination regarding any plans to reopen in the near future.”

