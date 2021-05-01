Advertisement

BBB: Omaha roofing company out of business, loses accreditation

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News just learned that an Omaha-based roofing company should now be considered out of business from the Better Business Bureau.

WOWT’s Mike McKnight reported a few weeks ago that Xcel Roofing was leaving some customers out of thousands of dollars. The BBB says its owner has authorized to refer issues to its credit and debt counseling company.

The bureau has canceled the accreditation for Xcel.

“The company along with its local bank team continue to assess how to best address the needs of its current customers. That is the current sole focus. It has suspended future operations for now. It has not, at this time, made any determination regarding any plans to reopen in the near future.”

Jim Hegarty, President of the Better Business Bureau

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Duane Johnathaon Mickael Stuck, 21
One arrested, two found dead in car submerged in Iowa river
Officials say Nebraska man killed when minivan falls off jack

Latest News

Car crash along NW Radial Highway
Metro students building a future in the trades
Studying the effects of COVID vaccine in kids - 10 pm
Studying the effects of COVID vaccine in kids - 10 pm
Students building a future in the trades - 10 pm
Students building a future in the trades - 10 pm