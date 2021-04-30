Volunteers celebrate Arbor Day with tree planting event in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of people spent part of Friday morning planting trees at the Walnut Creek Campground in Papillion. It was part of an Arbor Day celebration that consisted of volunteers planting 75 diverse shade trees along a natural walking path.

“It’s a day when people can take one day to super-duper celebrate trees, plant them and appreciate that we have trees in the community that you can picnic under, that you can have your parents and yourself plant a treehouse, that you can play or swing off of a tree and make it a memorable time,” said Diana Failla, the Executive Director of the Urban Bird & Nature Alliance.

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and Facebook, the Alliance, welcomed nearly 70 volunteers from schools, organizations, Boy Scout troops, and others for the tree planting event.

“We have boy scouts, students, people that normally wouldn’t venture out of the neighborhood or their communities, so I think that’s such a plus when you can get Bellevue students and UNO students to come to another municipality and do what they’re doing - they’re planting trees,” said Failla.

Among the volunteers was Sara Drumheller, who was joined by her three sons and a family friend.

“We just decided since there was no school today to come out here as a family and get involved and plant some trees and take in the beautiful day,” she said. “We spend a lot of time outdoors playing baseball, sports, walking, so it was a natural fit for us just because we love being outside and taking advantage of the parks.”

Drumheller hopes her young ones will learn some lessons about community service along the way.

“I hope they take away that it’s great to get involved in the community - whatever fuels your passion or your heart - that they’ll get involved in preserving parks or adding to it, or just spending time together,” she said.

Ben Chick and his son Brayden also got their hands dirty by planting several trees and spreading mulch. Brayden was knocking out volunteer hours for his Boy Scout troop, and he was happy to give back.

“I just like helping with community projects like this, it just makes the whole community look nicer,” he said.

“We didn’t grow up here, when we moved here we found a great community and this helps us give back a little bit and make it even better,” said Ben Chick.

Diana Failla says when the 75 trees are fully grown, they’ll offer more shade at the campground, improve the air quality, and reduce noise from the nearby neighborhood.

The tree planting event was held at the campground because of its role in the community during some tough times. For example, it helped people who were impacted and displaced by the flooding, it served as a quarantine site during the pandemic, and it continues to allow people a chance to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.

“The parks have served as such a refuge for people - they’ve been able to walk, destress, go with their family, socially distance, and still be in nature so those benefits that they’ve provided are priceless.”

The Urban Bird and Nature Alliance will hold similar planting events during May:

Saturday, May 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Trendwood Neighborhood at 132nd and pacific

Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at Mandan Park trail at 13th and Missouri Avenue

Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to noon in South Omaha at the 24th and 25th Street right of ways and parkland

