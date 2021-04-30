UNO has its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People take advantage of the free walk-in clinic inside the student center’s ballroom.

No registration is required for these eager students and community members and around 500 vaccines were made available for the event.

University officials say it makes a great impact on the school.

“Really looking forward to having a fall that looks a little bit more like it has in the past and vaccines are an important step to getting there,” said Jane Meza.

The convenience of having the clinic on campus has helped some students get their vaccine quicker than planned.

“I honestly signed up to get the vaccine next week but I mean that was a lot of work to do and I decided to cancel my other appointment and come in instead,” said Napat Chairatnar.

Not only are students able to get the shot but it’s also free to anyone in the community. It’s something Gabriel Turner is thankful for, his roommate was just diagnosed with a severe illness.

“I was just given the news so this was very good timing for me. I just really don’t want him to get sick. He’s kind of out. Me and my roommates, life support right now. So it’s kind of a hard time, so I’m kind of just trying to make it best for him as I can,” said Turner.

Now he feels some weight has been lifted off his shoulders.

“Very very big sense of relief, 21 days I get the next dose and I should be good to go,” said Turner.

