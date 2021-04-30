Advertisement

TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration has extended a requirement that passengers on planes, trains and buses wear face masks.

The rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.

TSA said children up to 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted from the rule.

Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and airline workers safe during the pandemic.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Officials say Nebraska man killed when minivan falls off jack

Latest News

Sioux City police identify man, woman killed inside home
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
LIVE: Nebraska Athletics breaks ground on new Huskers facilities
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million