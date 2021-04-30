Summer 2021: Omaha major construction projects underway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heads up drivers.

The two biggest construction projects in the city are in full swing and will likely impact the masses.

Thanks in part to the federally funded Build Grant received in 2020, Omaha is able to rollout a revamp of 120th Street between Fort & Maple.

“That’s certainly an area you’re gonna want to detour around on one of the other north-south streets,” said Omaha City Engineer Todd Pfitzer.

In addition to that project, comes the sprawling expansion of 168th Street between Pacific & Center, which Pfitzer said will also cause some significant traffic flow changes.

“Both of those involve bridges or culverts where we have to close the road. We have to drive some piling, get compacted dirt to put down...where we can’t do that with traffic,” he said.

Each are arterial widening projects, taking two-lane county roads and expanding them to four.

For the public, this means bike paths, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm sewer inlets, roadway widening with four lanes, turn lanes, signals, and more.

Both are slated for the entire summer, though Pfitzer believes the construction at 168th could likely carry into 2022. Still, he said Public Works is excited about construction season and all the work they’ve been able to get thus far; adding that productivity recently has been at an all time high.

“People weren’t taking vacations. They weren’t getting on airplanes and going wherever for two weeks. They were working because they couldn’t travel. So, in many cases, the production levels were higher than under normal conditions,” Pfitzer said.

The goal for Public Works is to finish each project in a single season. Sometimes it happens, but often times that’s out of their control, especially when inclement weather becomes a factor.

Usually, for the department, it’s about the long game.

In fact, the next major roadway plan on the books is the other half of 168th from Center to Q. And many of the future road improvement projects are coming out of last year’s $200 million dollar street improvement bond, which voters approved.

In any case, Pfitzer said the city is always trying to save taxpayers time and money.

“We have made an effort to try to get our projects done earlier so that we can get them out in the hands of contractors earlier which gives them more time to pan and we tend to get better prices, but it’s a challenge. Omaha’s a very vibrant place right now. There’s lots of construction going on and there’s only so many people to do it. We compete for those contractors with our local community,” he explained.

Public Works has also crafted an entire website, dedicated to helping the public navigate the latest updates and details on construction throughout the city.

Keep Omaha Moving is a site with information, locations, summaries, maps, and more, so that residents, drivers, people who commute to and from the city, and really everyone, can stay in the loop about various roadway projects.

