Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few more clouds today as warm into the weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning hours today will be very similar to Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We will start with a few more clouds but should still get plenty of sunshine to make it through. That will send us to near 80 degrees for a high today.

There will be less wind today as well with WSW wind gusts up to near 15 mph possible. Overall another enjoyable late April day.

Southwest wind gusts up to 40 mph are likely Saturday and that will drag in some more summer warmth. We’ll make a run at 90 in many locations but thankfully it won’t be that humid.

More cloud move in Sunday and will limit our warming a bit. We’ll still make it into the 80s though. There is the threat of some rain and storms after 5pm Sunday thanks to a weak front moving through. It wouldn’t be anything incredibly widespread and the severe threat is very low but we could see a few downpours in the area.

Behind that front, cooler highs in the 60s are likely for many days in the first full week of May.

