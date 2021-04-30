Relief on the way for restaurants thanks to Restaurant Revitalization Fund

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The past year has been devastating for the restaurant industry.

“From a business standpoint, it was like a fire every day,” said Philip Schaffart, restaurant owner.

Now owners are being tossed a lifeline. Philip Schaffart owns numerous restaurants in Omaha including Blackstone Meatball.

He says he’s thankful all of his businesses are still standing today after the toll the pandemic took on the restaurant industry.

“You know frankly in this location in Blackstone we are still below the revenue that we were pre-pandemic. It’s going to take a little bit of time for that to continue to come back as people get vaccinated and people feel safe enough,” said Schaffart.

Relief could soon be on the way for his restaurants and thousands more across the country.

Schaffart was able to register for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund through the U.S. Small Business Administration Friday morning.

Nearly 29 billion dollars will be distributed to businesses that qualify.

“It’s going to be probably more of the restaurants that are sit down or fine dining that is going to need that help because those are the restaurants that struggled the most,” said Zoe Olson, Nebraska Restaurant Association Director.

The money will match the revenue restaurants lost during the pandemic up to 5 million dollars. Owners like Schaffart say that money could go a long way.

“I can pay my rent with the funds, I can pay my payroll with the funds, I can buy inventory with the funds. Pretty much all of your day-to-day expenses, which is going to be a huge deal.”

The next step is the application process which opens up on Monday.

“When you start thinking about the idea that they may be giving out 5 million dollar grants and there are tens and thousands of bars and restaurants that were affected so it will be interesting to see how it goes but we are hoping for the best but we also know nothing is guaranteed.”

Restaurants and bars that do receive the funds will not have to pay them back as long as the money is used by March of 2023.

