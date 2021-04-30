One arrested, two found dead in car submerged in Iowa river

RIVERTON, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol is conducting an ongoing investigation of a fatal crash that killed two in Fremont County.

Duane Johnathaon Mickael Stuck, 21, from Hamburg, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of homicide by vehicle and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Officials say more charges are pending.

Also from Hamburg, Iowa, both Somia Moore, 29, and Jonathan Lee O’Hearn, 19, were found dead inside of a car that rescue workers found halfway submerged in the East Nishnabotna River, just west of Riverton.

Fremont County officers were informed a man was taken to a hospital by a private car that could have been a part of a car crash in an area in Fremont County around 6:14 a.m.

Later on around 9:44 a.m., the man’s family members found a car halfway submerged in the river and got in touch with the police.

