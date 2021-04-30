Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced in federal court on child porn charges

((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 39-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for receiving child porn.

Daniel Zordell was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher to 70 months in prison followed by five years supervised release. Zordell will also be required to register as a sex offender, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha.

In 2018, FBI found 150 images of child porn, including images of pre-pubescent girls in explicit poses, on a computer at Zordell’s home.

This case was investigated by Omaha FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative from the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

