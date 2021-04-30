Omaha man cited after neo-Nazi stickers found near synagogue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police cited a man who was caught earlier this month affixing neo-Nazi recruitment stickers to two poles near a synagogue in southwest Omaha.

According to police reports, security video showed a man placing the 4-by-6-inch stickers on the poles along Sterling Hills Drive, about 20 feet east of Temple Israel’s parking lot entrance.

Jonathan Ziegler, 30, was cited for hate intimidation on Friday, April 23.

