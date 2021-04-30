Omaha firefighters knock down three fires

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews were called to two separate fires Friday and one Thursday night.

Shortly after midnight Friday, firefighters were called to a south Omaha residence near 11th and Dorcas streets to extinguish an accidental fire that ignited when a running motorcycle tipped over when the operator of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle while working on it.

The fire was extinguished quickly, according to a release from the fire department.

There were no injuries reported, but approximately $40,000 in damage was reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be negligence, the report states.

In an unrelated incident, crews were called Friday afternoon to 1723 N. 33rd St. and quickly extinguished a fire at a vacant building there. The cause of that fire, reported at 1:14 p.m., caused about $25,000 in damage and remains under investigation, according to an OFD report.

The fire department is also investigating a fire that broke out Thursday night in north Omaha.

According to the OFD report, crews were called at 9:10 p.m. to the address of a possibly vacant residence. The fire was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported, the report states.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

