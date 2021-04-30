Nugent: What to watch for from Scott Frost’s team at spring game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No doubt most of the mystery is on the offensive side of the ball at the skill positions. With Markese Stepp out for the spring, we will find out who has made the biggest improvement since last season ended at running back. The answer will come with who takes the first hand-offs. Also, don’t rule out freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. who enrolled early joining the team in January, there’s been a lot of positive feedback the past month. Maybe the freshman from Buford, Georgia makes a splash in the spring game.

The running back position started out as a wide-open competition a month ago, the Huskers need someone to step up and become a difference-maker.

Receiver is also a spot full of intrigue. Adrian Martinez will be throwing to Omar Manning, Samori Toure and Oliver Martin on the red team. All three are trying to become reliable options for Martinez with different paths to this point. They do have one thing in common though, all three played elsewhere before coming here. Which likely a reason they all ended up in Lincoln, it’s an attractive situation for a transfer looking for opportunity.

Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg will lead the white offense, they will be throwing to Zavier Betts, Levi Falck and more. The Huskers might have a decision to make at quarterback. Will they need to go out and find a transfer or is Scott Frost ready to roll with the players currently on the roster.

It will be a four-quarter game, but it won’t be a normal three-hour-plus college football game. Which will be nice if the temperature actually reaches 90 degrees, which is possible. The majority of the game will feature a running clock, that will stop for timeouts, change of possession and whenever the coaches want it to freeze. It will also switch to a normal clock for the final four minutes of each half.

The starters and veteran players will be out there in the first half, they will not be tackling to the ground, the officials will have a quick whistle. The younger players will go at it in the second half and they will be tackling to the ground.

The game starts at 1 p.m. with the gates opening two hours before kickoff. There will also be a number of recruits in the stands taking it all in with the fans, it will be an opportunity to sell the program to the high school players even though they cannot have any direct contact with the coaching staff.

