Nemaha County holding onto hope younger people will show up for COVID-19 vaccine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nemaha County Hospital officials are at loss for what more they can do to get people on board with COVID-19 vaccine.

6 News was there Thursday night for their first evening walk-in clinic; a move they were hoping would draw in more people, but only ended up seeing 14 people walk in.

“I wish I could say there was an easy and quick fix for this, but as we’ve talked about this in the past I don’t feel that there is,” said Susi VonBergen, COO, Nemaha County Hospital.

At its height they were doling out roughly 400 shots a week. This week that number dropped to 76. Jean Ward received one of those 76 shots. When asked why she felt it was important she said: So I don’t get deathly ill,” adding that she walked-in.

VonBergen told 6 News it’s tough to know what more they could possible do to get people on board with the shot. “Maybe some of our staff will come up with a wonderful big bright idea that will draw people in,” she said, noting they’re holding on to some hope the younger people will step up.

“We have the 18-year-olds, the high-school seniors that are coming to be vaccinated for multiple reasons, but we’re really happy to see that,” said VonBergen.

But because they’re using Moderna they can only vaccinate those 18 and older, and are counting on some shipments of Pfizer so they can start vaccinating those 16 and up.

“Our hope is that if we do receive the Pfizer vaccine we’ll be able to increase those numbers as well,” said VonBergen.

The latest data shows Nemaha County has less than 40 percent of its eligible population vaccinated. The numbers are similar across all five counties in the Southeast Health District.

