LIVE: Nebraska Athletics updates on Go B1G north stadium expansion project

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska officials say the expansion project will give Huskers Athletics a facility the largest of its kind in the country.

The University of Nebraska Athletics Department had a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Go B1G project Friday afternoon on the East Stadium plaza.

The North Stadium Expansion Project includes a 350,000 square feet, $155 million facility. Huskers officials say the art project will move the Nebraska Football Program into the future.

In the expansion, there will be a new locker room, strength and condition center, meeting rooms, and coaches’ offices. There will also be a training table and academic support facilities for student athletics across all 24 Nebraska sports.

As part of the Huskers Athletic Growth Plan, there will be a new outdoor track stadium. Officials say the fundraising for the project is underway and the plan is to move into their new facility next year.

