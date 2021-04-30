Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska Athletics updates on Go B1G north stadium expansion project

By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska officials say the expansion project will give Huskers Athletics a facility the largest of its kind in the country.

The University of Nebraska Athletics Department had a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Go B1G project Friday afternoon on the East Stadium plaza.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The North Stadium Expansion Project includes a 350,000 square feet, $155 million facility. Huskers officials say the art project will move the Nebraska Football Program into the future.

In the expansion, there will be a new locker room, strength and condition center, meeting rooms, and coaches’ offices. There will also be a training table and academic support facilities for student athletics across all 24 Nebraska sports.

(Nebraska Athletics)

As part of the Huskers Athletic Growth Plan, there will be a new outdoor track stadium. Officials say the fundraising for the project is underway and the plan is to move into their new facility next year.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Officials say Nebraska man killed when minivan falls off jack

Latest News

LIVE: Nebraska Athletics breaks ground on new Huskers facilities
Scott Frost addresses the media at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln after the team's final spring...
Husker football notes: Fidone injured, team holds final practice prior to spring game
Huskers Red-White Spring Game tickets still available
Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 9 points, had 4 rebounds, and dished 4 assists in Nebraska's loss...
Thorbjarnarson to pursue professional career