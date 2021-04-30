Advertisement

Nebraska board sees revenue uptick this year before decline

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska state government will collect an extra $90 million in tax revenue in the current fiscal year that ends June 30 but will face a less rosy outlook over the following two years, based on new state estimates.

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board on Friday lowered its revenue projections by $5 million over the following two budget years, starting on July 1.

The new predictions will give lawmakers about $38 million more than expected in the current legislative session, after adjusting for requirements of state law. The projections will also trigger an automatic boost to a new state property tax credit program.

