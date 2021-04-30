Advertisement

Josh Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ arrested

Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County, Arkansas.(Source: Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Josh Duggar, the former “19 Kids and Counting” star, has been arrested and is being held without bond in an Arkansas jail.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington County.

Online jail records do not indicate what he’s charged with, but he has a hearing Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old has faced various controversies in the last several years.

In May 2015, Duggar apologized for his “wrongdoing” after a police report revealed he had been investigated as a teen for inappropriately touching underage girls.

The Duggars are known for being devout Christians who don’t believe in practicing birth control and whose children follow strict courtship rules.

Duggar ultimately confessed to having a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife Anna.

Earlier this week, his wife announced that the couple is expecting their seventh child together.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
National organization ranks Omaha metro in the middle for job growth, decline
Omaha-metro in the middle of construction job growth, decline
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal

Latest News

Elections officials fear partisan vote counts like the one underway in Arizona could be the...
Questions surround election audit in Arizona
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, a voter submits a ballot in an official drop...
Census Bureau: 70% of voters cast ballots early or by mail
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - A few more clouds today as warm into the weekend.
Rusty's Morning Forecast