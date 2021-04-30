Advertisement

Iowa man charged after threats left on governor’s voicemail

By WOWT 6 News
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WOWT) - An Iowa man is in trouble with the law after leaving a threatening voicemail for Gov. Kim Reynolds.

In a voicemail left for the governor on Jan. 5, he said he would “hang her and all the traitors for pushing the COVID scam.”

Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, has been charged with first-degree harassment, according to investigators. Police said he specifically threatened the governor, saying she should be hanged for treason.

Hunter called a hotline set up by Reynolds asking for input on the statewide mask mandate. He pleaded not guilty, saying he was using his speech rights to criticize the government.

