Friday April 30 COVID-19 update: Family vaccination clinic planned Saturday; Douglas County marks 700th death

Teens, parents invited to vaccination clinic

Children’s Hospital, the Douglas County Health Department, and NorthStar Foundation are teaming up for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the foundation, located at 4242 N. 49th Ave.

“Children’s especially encourages teenagers and families to sign up and get vaccinated,” the release states, noting that anyone age 16 and older is welcome.

“We are excited to partner with NorthStar Foundation, and hope we can do it again when younger children are eligible,” said Dr. Sharon Stoolman, a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s.

Those wanting to be vaccinated at this clinic should sign up on the DCHD COVID-19 vaccine registration portal. Teens ages 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive a vaccination.

“The health and well-being of our community is our priority,” Scott Hazelrigg, president of NorthStar Foundation, said in the release. “Moving forward with an eye on Fall 2021, when the fall semester begins, having students, parents and community members vaccinated will give Omaha the best opportunity to build back students social-emotional and educational strength. We are pleased to partner with Children’s and Douglas County Health Department in the broader community effort.”

The second-dose clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

Douglas County case update

DCHD reported Friday that a woman in her 80s who had not been vaccinated died from COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 700.

The health department also confirmed 99 more positive cases of COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average is 93 cases, down from 95 on Thursday.

To date, 63,179 county residents have recovered from COVID-19, DCHD reported on Friday.

Hospitals in Douglas County are 84% full, with 234 beds available. ICUs are 79% full, with 72 beds available, according to DCHD. There are 92 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the area, with 33 in ICUs, and 13 on ventilators.

DCHD is also monitoring 13 more potential COVID-19 patients.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

NORTH OMAHA: Vaccinations will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

STOCKYARDS PLAZA WALK-IN CLINIC: COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to walk-ins — no appointment needed — from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, at the clinic in the Stockyards Plaza, located at 35th and L streets. Other clinics may also take walk-ins during the week as they’re able.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Area high schools

Douglas County and Sarpy/Cass health departments are partnering up to host several COVID-19 vaccination clinics for area students ages 16 and older.

Held after school and over one weekend at several area high schools, the Pfizer vaccination clinics will welcome walk-ins, but appointments can also be scheduled online “to make the process easier.” All clinics will pair with second-dose clinics three weeks later.

Students ages 16-18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian, who must sign a consent form for the student. Other qualified family members may also receive their vaccination at that time.

Clinics scheduled on weekdays will run 4 to 8 p.m.; other clinic hours are as noted on the following schedule provided by DCHD:

Tuesday, April 27: Millard North High School, 1010 S. 144th St.; and Omaha South High School, 4519 S. 24th St

Wednesday, April 28: Millard North High School

Thursday, April 29: Omaha Benson High School, 5120 Maple St.

Saturday, May 1: Westside High School, 8701 Pacific St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 2: Omaha North High School, 4410 N. 36th St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, May 3: Creighton Prep High School, 7400 Western Ave.; and Central High School, 124 N. 20th St.

Tuesday, May 4: Northwest High School, 8204 Crown Point Ave.

Thursday, May 6: Omaha Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road

Anyone with questions can call the DCHD COVID-19 info line at 402-444-3400.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location will be open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

