ELECTION 2021: Preview of Omaha City Council District 3

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race to represent City Council District 3 in Omaha will feature someone new.

This seat represents a diverse part of the city from the Missouri River to 90th Street from Dodge to Center.

Chris Jerram has held the seat since 2009 but he decided not to run for re-election. Both candidates running for the seat believe their backgrounds have shaped them for this moment.

For most of her life, Cammy Watkins has been doing the behind-the-scenes work for non-profits, making a difference for all walks of life, from Habitat to Humanity to Inclusive Communities.

Now she wants to be out front as a city council member.

“I thought I would never run for office,” said Watkins. “That’s not what I’m interested in. But I get to the point where you can’t complain, I shouldn’t be complaining if I’m not willing to step up and take the lead.”

Danny Begley points to his upbringing as a guide to his path, his dad delivered mail, his mom spent two decades serving on the MUD board.

He says that work ethic helped shaped him as a union leader and led him to service with the Papio-NRD board.

“That was instilled in us at a young age,” said Danny Begley. “Public service makes a difference in people’s lives, especially at the council where everything decided impacts you, trash, public safety, libraries, parks.”

Cammy Watkins believes she can bring out the best in people and is ready to tackle the difficult problems.

“It’s never been my intention to run this race based off of my identity. That’s not why I’m the best candidate. I’m the best candidate because I’m doing the work. I look at this like a job interview and I’d never walk into a job interview unprepared.”

Danny Begley believes that building safe communities with a commitment to public safety leads to prosperity in many other factors of life.

“You can’t get 100% of what you want. You have to bring opposite sides together for resolution. I’m comfortable being a Democrat but I want to represent everyone in the city if elected.”

Both candidates understand every vote counts, especially knowing just 110 votes separated the two at the primary.

“I have a vision that I think we all want to promote,” said Watkins. “Progress and prosperity for everyone. In order to do that, we don’t have to rewrite the book.”

“It’s a never-ending learning experience,” said Begley. “And I feel very comfortable and ready to go into this seat.”

Election day is May 11th.

