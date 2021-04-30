Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a report of a suspicious vehicle after an incident in a southwest Omaha neighborhood.

According to a report issued Thursday night, a man with dark hair was seen driving an SUV in the area of 188th and S streets sometime Tuesday.

A witness told authorities the SUV was driving eastbound on S Street from 188th Street, then drove up onto the sidewalk separating the parent from a young child, who was riding a bike on the sidewalk toward the parent. The driver stepped out of the vehicle, the witness said, then quickly returned when the parent began yelling to the child.

According to the DSCO report, the witness said the SUV then made a U-turn and headed south on 188th Street before driving north on 186th Street toward Q Street.

The vehicle is described as a gold or brown SUV, possible a Chevrolet Tahoe, with dark-tinted windows and black rims. This was in the Coyote Run area near 180th and Q streets.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 402-444-6000.

