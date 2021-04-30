Advertisement

Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child

(Associated Press)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a report of a suspicious vehicle after an incident in a southwest Omaha neighborhood.

According to a report issued Thursday night, a man with dark hair was seen driving an SUV in the area of 188th and S streets sometime Tuesday.

A witness told authorities the SUV was driving eastbound on S Street from 188th Street, then drove up onto the sidewalk separating the parent from a young child, who was riding a bike on the sidewalk toward the parent. The driver stepped out of the vehicle, the witness said, then quickly returned when the parent began yelling to the child.

According to the DSCO report, the witness said the SUV then made a U-turn and headed south on 188th Street before driving north on 186th Street toward Q Street.

The vehicle is described as a gold or brown SUV, possible a Chevrolet Tahoe, with dark-tinted windows and black rims. This was in the Coyote Run area near 180th and Q streets.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 402-444-6000.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Joesph Rossing (left) and Robert Shelton (right) face hate crime charges after assaulting a man...
2 white men charged with hate crime in attack on Black man
Omaha homeowner receives bill for false alarm
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Two women hit by gunfire near Omaha Park, suspect arrested

Latest News

Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Sioux City police investigating deaths of man and woman
Sheriff’s officials: 8-year-old killed in Iowa farm accident
It’s set to open in mid-December.
Regional VA teams up with CHI Health for new veterans community living center