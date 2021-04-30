David’s Evening Forecast - Feeling like Summer this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful end to April across the Omaha metro today. We started off on a cool note this morning with temperatures in the 40s, but quickly warmed into the 70s and 80s for most of the region. It should be a fantastic evening with warm temperatures and light winds. We’ll cool off to around 70 by 10pm, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s. Southwest winds will slowly increase overnight, with gusts of 20-25mph by morning.

Even warmer weather is expected for Saturday, with Summer-like conditions expected in the afternoon. High temperatures likely top out in the upper 80s to right around 90 in the metro. However, winds will be on the windy side, making outdoor activities a little more difficult. Southwest wind gusts will increase into the 30 to 40mph range by the early afternoon, lasting into the evening. Winds will diminish a little overnight, but gusts up to 25mph are still possible. We will remain breezy on Sunday, but we will see more clouds which should result in slightly cooler highs in the low 80s.

Gusty winds Saturday afternoon (WOWT)

A cold front will move into the area Sunday evening, bringing the Summer weather to an end. A few thunderstorms are likely along the front, though not everyone will see rain. Some spotty heavy downpours are possible, but severe weather is not expected at this time. The front will slowly move through overnight, with some showers lingering into Monday morning. Temperatures behind the front will drop into the 60s for most of next week. Highs may even fall into the lower 60s by Thursday with a few more showers possible Thursday morning. It appears the first week or two of May could come in on the cooler side, with the trend of 60 degree weather continuing through the first 10 days.

Storm chance Sunday (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.