Advertisement

Court: U of Iowa must comply with subpoena on utilities deal

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court says the University of Iowa must comply with a subpoena from the state auditor that seeks the names of investors in a multibillion-dollar utilities privatization agreement it completed last year.

Justices ruled Friday that State Auditor Rob Sand acted appropriately when he subpoenaed details about the 50-year plan granting the right to operate campus utilities to a consortium of French companies in exchange for a $1.165 billion payment.

Given that it was one of the largest transactions in Iowa history, they say it was appropriate for Sand to seek to audit the deal even before it closed to ensure the school followed bidding processes and had no conflicts of interest with investors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
Officials say Nebraska man killed when minivan falls off jack

Latest News

Husker Athletics go B1G groundbreaking - 5 pm
Husker Athletics go B1G groundbreaking - 5 pm
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Feeling like Summer this weekend
Nebraska board sees revenue uptick this year before decline
Nearly 29 billion dollars will be distributed to businesses that qualify.
Relief on the way for restaurants thanks to Restaurant Revitalization Fund
Volunteers prep for Missouri River cleanup in May