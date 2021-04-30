Advertisement

2nd student alleges sex abuse by ex-South Sioux City coach

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) - A former South Sioux City High School assistant coach has again been arrested after police say a second student accused him of sexual abuse.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 25-year-old Nathan Rogers was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail on new charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse by a school employee and child pornography counts.

Rogers was initially arrested in March on sex abuse charges accusing him of assaulting a 15-year-old girl at his home in December.

Police say investigators found evidence on Rogers’ phone of another victim and interviewed her on Wednesday. Police say the girl told investigators she and Rogers began a sexual relationship in 2019, when she was 15 and a South Sioux City High School freshman.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDOL audit
Unemployment payback: Staffers say Nebraska labor department knowingly overpaid, wrongly approved claims
Douglas County deputies investigate suspicious vehicle after driver approaches child
Unemployment payback: Omaha woman explains how she won overpayment appeal
Missing children CB
Children reported missing from Council Bluffs
National organization ranks Omaha metro in the middle for job growth, decline
Omaha-metro in the middle of construction job growth, decline

Latest News

20-year-old shot in north Omaha
Suspicious vehicle in Omaha neighborhood
Omaha neighborhood on alert for suspicious SUV
North Omaha shooting sends 20-year-old to hospital
North Omaha shooting sends 20-year-old to hospital
Omaha mask ordinance set to expire